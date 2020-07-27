Soldiers clash with CTG members in Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - While conducting combat patrol, troops of the 37th Infantry Battalion encountered more or less 20 communist terrorists in Mt. Payong Payong, Baluan, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat at 5:55am, July 26.

Said encounter resulted in the death of one enemy and the wounding of one soldier.

While scouring the encounter site, troops recovered the enemy cadaver, one M16 rifle, one bandolier, and six magazines.

"Relentless operation is being conducted by our unit to thwart CTG's from sowing terror and abuses to the community," said Brigadier General Wilbur Mamawag, commander 603rd Brigade.

“Our troops are still pursuing the enemies, let us continue to pray for their safety,” said Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, JTF Central Commander.

WestMinCom Chief, Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said that all joint task forces continuously conduct intensified operations to pin down the remaining terrorists.

“With the renewed vigor of those who are against terrorism, we are optimistic that soon enough we will be able eradicate the threats and win peace in this part of the country,” Lt. Gen. Sobejana added.