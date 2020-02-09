  Sunday Feb, 09 2020 06:32:38 PM

Soldiers in control of another Dawlah Islamiya lair

Local News • 14:15 PM Sun Feb 9, 2020
26
By: 
John M. Unson
 Soldiers are now in control of the fallen Dawlah Islamiya enclave. (Photos from 6th ID Public Affairs Office)

NORTH COTABATO --- Soldiers took over after a brief gunfight Saturday another enclave of the Dawlah Islamiya where members fabricated powerful improvised explosive devices.

Personnel of the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion under the 602nd Brigade and the 62nd Reconnaissance Company of the 6th Infantry Division found components for IEDs, rifle ammunition and grenade projectiles hidden in the group’s makeshift shelters in Barangay Manaulanan in Pikit town in North Cotabato.

The clearing operation was launched Saturday after Moro villagers in Barangay Manaulanan reported the presence in the area of Dawlah Islamiya members keeping weapons and IEDs.

Major Gen Diosdado Carreon, commander of 6th ID, said soldiers will continue patrolling in the surroundings of Barangay Manaulanan to prevent Dawlah Islamiya members from coming back.

The municipality of Pikit is not too distant from the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta, where there are terror groups operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, is blamed for all bombings in central Mindanao since 2010.

 

