Soldiers hunting down BIFF found abandoned house with IEDs in Pikit

Combined troops of 7IB; 602nd Infantry Brigade; 34IB; 62nd Division Reconnaissance Company; EOD Team; and Pikit PNP recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IED's) and other paraphernalias today, 27 December 2019 at Sitio Blah, Brgy Manaulanan, Pikit, North Corabato while pursuing the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF).

Brig. Gen. Robert Capulong, 602nd brigade commander, quoting a report from 7th Infnatry Battgalion commander Lt. Colonel Neil Alfonso Roldan, said that during the combat clearing operation in the area, troops found IEDs made from Ten (10) Plastic Container 1Ltr Flash powder with Improvised Electric Blasting Cap, One (1) Plastic Container 1Ltr Flash Powder, One (1) Firing Wire (20 mtrs), and One (1) pc 12volts Battery.

The local terror groups are suspected to be responsible in the recent series of bombing in Libungan, North Cotabato and Cotabato City and are planning to conduct more bombing attacks in the provinces of Maguindanao and North Cotabato.

The 7IB troopers are reminding everyone to be highly vigilant to resist the possible bombing attacks from the terror groups and immediately report to the proper authorities any suspicious acts.