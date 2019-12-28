Soldiers hunting down BIFF found abandoned house with IEDs in Pikit
Combined troops of 7IB; 602nd Infantry Brigade; 34IB; 62nd Division Reconnaissance Company; EOD Team; and Pikit PNP recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IED's) and other paraphernalias today, 27 December 2019 at Sitio Blah, Brgy Manaulanan, Pikit, North Corabato while pursuing the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF).
Brig. Gen. Robert Capulong, 602nd brigade commander, quoting a report from 7th Infnatry Battgalion commander Lt. Colonel Neil Alfonso Roldan, said that during the combat clearing operation in the area, troops found IEDs made from Ten (10) Plastic Container 1Ltr Flash powder with Improvised Electric Blasting Cap, One (1) Plastic Container 1Ltr Flash Powder, One (1) Firing Wire (20 mtrs), and One (1) pc 12volts Battery.
The local terror groups are suspected to be responsible in the recent series of bombing in Libungan, North Cotabato and Cotabato City and are planning to conduct more bombing attacks in the provinces of Maguindanao and North Cotabato.
The 7IB troopers are reminding everyone to be highly vigilant to resist the possible bombing attacks from the terror groups and immediately report to the proper authorities any suspicious acts.
Soldiers hunting down BIFF found abandoned house with IEDs in Pikit
Combined troops of 7IB; 602nd Infantry Brigade; 34IB; 62nd Division Reconnaissance Company; EOD Team; and Pikit PNP recovered Improvised Explosive...
Making farmers’ dream come true through Farm Business School
SARANGANI - For most of the small farmers in Barangay Upo, Maitum, Sarangani, making innovations and improvement in their farming were only a...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Dec. 27, 2019)
NEWSCAST
DECEMBER 27, 2019 (FRI)
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. MGA PULIS, nanguna sa...
RPOC-12 holds year-end meeting, pushes for end to communism, terrorism
KIDAPAWAN CITY – North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has called on all members of the Soccsksargen Regional Peace and Order Council (...
Pope prays for Philippines, struck by deadly Christmas Day typhoon
Pope Francis Thursday prayed for the people of the Philippines, who were hit Christmas Day by a typhoon which has killed more than a dozen people...