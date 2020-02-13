Soldiers neutralize Dawlah Islamiya bomber

NORTH COTABATO --- Soldiers shot dead Wednesday a Dawlah Islamiya bomber wanted for toppling down a number of power transmission towers in different North Cotabato towns in 2015.

Katato Samad of the Dawlah Islamiya’s self-styled special operations group was killed in a brief encounter with servicemen of the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion in Pikit, North Cotabato.

The Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, is operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Katato was tagged in a series of bombings in 2015 of power relay pylons connecting North Cotabato to hydroelectric power plants in Bukidnon and in Lanao del Sur.

The encounter between members of the 7th IB, a unit of the 602nd Brigade, with the group of Samad erupted when they attacked the team dispatched to check their reported presence in Barangay Manaulanan, Pikit.

The companions of Samad scampered away carrying two wounded companions, initially identified only as Tato and Mursid, when they saw him fall as the 7th IB personnel returned fire.

Soldiers found in the scene of the encounter improvised explosive devices, rifle ammunition, .40 millimeter grenade projectiles and a black Kawasaki Bajaj motorcycle.

Local officials and barangay elders said the confiscated motorcycle was used by Dawlah Islamiya hitmen in recent deadly attacks on off-duty, unarmed soldiers in North Cotabato.