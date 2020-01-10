Soldiers, NPA rebels clash in North Cotabato

ZAMBOANGA CITY -- Government troops recovered personal belongings and a handgun following a 10-minute clash against communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in North Cotabato, a top military official said Thursday.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, said the firefight broke out at dawn Wednesday in Sitio Pahidlat, Barangay Latagan, Matalam, North Cotabato.

“As the new decade begins, we are further intensifying our relentless efforts against the different threat groups in our area of operations,” Sobejana said.

Sobejana said the troops belonging to the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion were on security operation when they chanced upon a group of NPA rebels in the area.

Sobejana said the clash lasted for about 10 minutes, after which the rebels fled to different directions. He said the troops recovered at the clash site one .45-caliber pistol, four units of cellular phones, two units motorcycles, two backpacks, eight jungle hammocks, and other personal belongings.

He said the troops are tracking the fleeing NPA rebels as of posting.

“I urge each and every citizen to continuously support us in all our endeavors not only for ourselves but for the common good,” Sobejana said.