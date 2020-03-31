South Cotabato confirms 1st COVID-19 case

KORONADAL CITY - A person under investigation (PUI) who is now in home quarantine in T’boli, South Cotabato was tested positive of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the first case of the deadly disease in the province.

This was confirmed Tuesday by Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr., chief of South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO). The patient who arrived in the province from Manila last March 16 was admitted in a level 2 hospital on March 18 after manifesting signs and symptoms for COVID 19 like cough, sore throat, and colds.

“He was discharged on March 23 from the hospital when the doctors found out the he was feeling better but told to undergo self-quarantine in his home,” Aturdido said during a news conference. The patient who is now in good condition on was put on quarantine until April 5.

The said PUI traveled from Metro Manila to Cagayan de Oro City by boat on March 15. He took a Rural Transit Bus and disembarked in Koronadal City on March 16 where he boarded a van to Tboli. At Tboli public market, he took a tricycle to his barangay.

Few days later, March 18, he was admitted to the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital for coughs and fever where he was listed as PUI.

Aturdido appealed to the public not to panic “because the male patient who has a lung problem followed the protocol being imposed by the Department of Health (DOH) since he was discharged from the hospital.”

“The village where the PUI resides was already contained by the municipal health office of Tboli,” he added. His family who are now considered as persons under monitoring (PUM) are also on 14-day home quarantine and isolated in their home.

The municipal health office of Tboli is now establishing who among his relatives have possible close contact with the PUI who is yet to receive Patient Number from DOH.

“Contact tracing is under way, the municipal health office of Tbol has already started its contact tracing, we already reported the travel history of the patient to DOH,” he said.

“We would like to know the tricycle driver so we can help him, the van and its driver and possible passengers, we are looking for them for possible infection,” Aturdido said, admitting they are in an uphill battle finding people who had close contact with the patient.

To prevent the spread of the disease, Atrudido reminded the public to maintain physical distancing and coughing etiquette.

To date, South Cotabato has 9 confined PUI and 21 have been discharged, all negative of coronavirus. Three persons listed earlier as PUI have died in South Cotabato with two having negative COVID-19 results while the third result is pending.