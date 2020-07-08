South Cotabato cop chief to subordinates: "Be ready to react"
"BE READY TO REACT!" PCOL SIASON
The Provincial Director of South Cotabato Police Provincial Office (SCPPO) Colonel Jemuel P Siason, by following the directive of the Regional Director of Police Regional Office (PRO)-12 Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, ordered the review of PNP Operational Procedures and the conduct of simulation exercises to maintain the readiness of the troops in responding to high risks situations.
Colonel Siason and his command are making sure that the fatal shooting of a police officer manning a checkpoint in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat and the tragic incident in Jolo will not happen in the Province of South Cotabato.
The exercises involved personnel from the 1st South Cotabato Provincial Mobile Force Company under the command of its Force Commander Lt. Colonel Celestino T. Daniel and were performed in front of the watchful eyes of SCPPO’s Chief of Plans and Operations Management Unit Lt Colonel Joven Bagaygay and Admin Officer Captain Celso Murillo Jr.
