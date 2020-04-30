South Cotabato COVID-19 patient now negative of virus: DOH
KORONADAL CITY - A 59-year-old male from Koronadal City who was tested positive of coronavirus is now free of the virus, the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region reported in its April 29 situation report for COVID-19.
The male (PH3772) who has been isolated in the middle of a ricefield in Koronadal City along with his family was first tested positive of the disease on April 8.
PH3772 had traveled to Tacloban, Cebu and Davao City.
With that, many proclaimed South Cotabato is now COVID-19 free but does not mean that the virus is totally gone since there are still "suspect" persons who maybe asymptomatic.
Health and local officials said use of face masks must be continued, social distancing too and for everyone to follow guidelines of the General Community Quarantine.
See DOH infographics below:
