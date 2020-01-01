South Cotabato village chair gunned down in Polomolok town

KORONADAL CITY -- A barangay chair in Polomolok, South Cotabato has not reached 2020 after he was gunned down a day before the New Year ushered in Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Colonel Lino Capellan, speaking for police in Region 12, said Chairperson Abdullah Nilong II of Barangay Lapu had just emerged from a drug store when a man wearing helmet opened fire on him from behind.

Nilong was walking along Miranda Street at the town’s public market when shot in the head and body at past 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The gunman walked away after the shooting toward a waiting cohort on board a motorbike.

Capellan said Nilong was alone when the incident happened in front of several people in rush hour marketing.

Police found four empty shells for cal. 45 pistol.

Nilong, a Muslim, was immediately buried by relatives according to Islamic rites.