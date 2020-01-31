South Upi town official killed in gun attack

MAGUINDANAO --- Gunmen killed Thursday the president of the association of barangay captains in an upland town in the province.

The 37-year-old Jordan Abdulrahman Ibrahim, chairperson of Barangay Pilar in South Upi town in Maguindanao, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

He and his wife were buying fruits from a roadside vendor along a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Barangay Dalumangkob in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao when men on motorcycles arrived and shot him with .45 caliber pistols.

The crime scene is about 80 kilometers northeast of South Upi in the second district of Maguindanao, where Ibrahim, more known as “Jordan Campong,” was figurehead of an association of barangay chairpersons, a post that entitled him to an ex-officio membership in the municipal council.

Relatives said he had survived an ambush by still unidentified gunmen in South Upi early on.

Ibrahim was killed barely five days after two men on a motorcycle shot and seriously wounded Ella Biruar, an incumbent barangay chairwoman in Cotabato City.

Biruar, chairwoman of Barangay Bagua Mother in Cotabato City, and two companions were together in a white Toyota Fortuner that their attackers shot with pistols while passing by a narrow road not too distant from her residence.

Biruar and her wounded friends, Jasmin Samson and Princess Odin, have since been confined in a hospital.