Speaker Balindong distributes 4,000 KN95 masks to hospitals, RHUs

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament Speaker Ali Pangalian M. Balindong continues his commitment to assist our frontliners by providing on Saturday, May 30, 2020 KN95 masks to at least two (2) district hospitals and four (4) rural health units (RHUs) in the province of Lanao del Sur.

Balindong said they distributed a total of four thousand (4,000) KN95 masks to Dr. Serapio B. Montañer Jr. Al-Haj Memorial Hospital, Balindong District Hospital and the RHUs of Kapatagan, Ditsaan-Ramain, Balabagan and Picong.

“As we face the challenges brought about by this Covid-19 global pandemic, we are all fighting for the safety of our lives. Amidst this crisis, let us not forget that we also have our equally important frontliners and they too deserved to be recognized and feel our presence,” Balindong said.

Dr. Mashiding Lomandong, chief of Balindong District Hospital expressed his thanks to Speaker Balindong for his generous donation.

“We are extremely grateful since this is the first time that we received a donation from the BTA Parliament. This is not an ordinary surgical mask, it is KN95 and we really need these masks. Thank you, Sir Speaker,” Dr. Lomandong said.

Julieta Raymundo, public health nurse of Kapatagan, said that apart from the assistance from the Ministry of Health- BARMM, it was the first time that they received masks donation.

“We are indeed surprised that the Speaker gave KN95 mask. Thank you for giving us another motivation to work even harder for the welfare of our people in these trying times,” Raymundo stressed.

Dr. Darwin Dimakuta, medical specialist of Dr. Serapio B. Montañer Jr. Al-Haj Memorial Hospital, said they truly appreciate the gesture of the speaker and from their part, they are always eager to lend a helping hand to their patients.

“However, I would also like to appeal that we also need rapid test kits during emergency situations. There was one instance that we conducted an operation with a patient coming from a distant location and that area listed a number of positive Covid-19 cases. We feel the need to be tested too for the protection of the people around us,” Dimakuta emphasized.

Anna Alia Jasmin A. Balindong, chief of staff of the Office of the Parliament Speaker, who spearheaded this particular program of Speaker Balindong, highlighted the efforts of these frontliners who work enthusiastically where most of the time ‘they put their lives at risk just to save the lives of others’.

“Due to call of service, they chose to be away from their families. They chose to take the risks with the desire to deliver service,” she stressed.

Aside from the hospitals and RHUs, Speaker Balindong has also distributed a number of same masks to the Liga Ng Mga Barangay of Malabang and various medical specialists in the province.

Meanwhile, the distribution of Speaker Balindong is now on its second wave following his earlier donation of around 3,000 KN95 masks to Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC). (GALao, BTA Parliament)

Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur Public Health Nurse Julieta Raymundo (center) received Saturday, May 30, 2020 the KN95 masks from the Office of the Parliament Speaker (OPS) team led by Administrative Division head Jonaina M. Macabando (4th from left). (GALao with photo by ZSDiolanan)