Split of Maguindanao into two provinces imminent 

COTABATO CITY --- Maguindanao shall soon be split into two smaller provinces.

Maguindanao 2nd District Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu told reporters Tuesday the House of Representatives has approved on third reading House Bill 6413 that he authored, meant to divide the province into two smaller provinces.

Maguindanao 1st District Rep. Ronnie Sinsuat has also filed a separate parallel bill seeking the creation of Northern and Southern Maguindanao provinces out of the original Maguindanao province that has 36 municipalities.

Maguindanao was created via a decree by President Ferdinand Marcos almost five decades ago, when the country was then under martial law.

“Our constituents are so optimistic of the split of Maguindanao into two provinces,” Mangudadatu told reporters via online Messenger Tuesday.

The proposed Northern Maguindanao shall cover all 11 towns in the first district of Maguindanao including Talitay which is presently under the second district of the province.

Southern Maguindanao shall comprise all towns in the second district of Maguindanao, minus Talitay, which is located along the Liguasan Delta.

Sinsuat said his constituents in the first district of Maguindanao are for the creation of Northern and Southern Maguindanao provinces too.

Sinsuat and Mangudadatu are, however, both apprehensive that the coronavirus pandemic could stale a plebiscite for the ratification of HB 6413 once passed into law.

“Just the same, voters in the province are optimistic that a plebiscite towards that goal would soon take place,” Mangudadatu said.