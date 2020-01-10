  Friday Jan, 10 2020 09:36:35 PM

State auditor assigned in Maguindanao killed in ambush

John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY  --- Gunmen killed in an ambush here at noontime today a senior auditor of the Commission on Audit assigned in Maguindanao province.

The 60-year-old Guiaria Bagundang Akmad is a COA supervising auditor, died from multiple bullet wounds.

Akmad and her husband were together on their service vehicle when one of two men on a motorcycle trailing behind shot them with a pistol while exiting from the garage of a mall located near the Bangsamoro regional capitol at Rosary Heights area in Cotabato City.

The victim’s husband, Ali Akmad, a policeman, survived the attack unscathed.

Akmad belong to a team of auditors covering Maguindanao province.

