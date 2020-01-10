State auditor assigned in Maguindanao killed in ambush
COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen killed in an ambush here at noontime today a senior auditor of the Commission on Audit assigned in Maguindanao province.
The 60-year-old Guiaria Bagundang Akmad is a COA supervising auditor, died from multiple bullet wounds.
Akmad and her husband were together on their service vehicle when one of two men on a motorcycle trailing behind shot them with a pistol while exiting from the garage of a mall located near the Bangsamoro regional capitol at Rosary Heights area in Cotabato City.
The victim’s husband, Ali Akmad, a policeman, survived the attack unscathed.
Akmad belong to a team of auditors covering Maguindanao province.
PRRD vows more help to farmers in Region 12
PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato – President Rodrigo Duterte today assured farmers in the Soccsksargen region and in the country that his...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 10, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. MGA LABI ng OFW na napatay sa Kuwait, naiuwi na sa kanilang bahay sa Norala...
Catamco asks DA secretary for more aid to NoCot farmers, she gets "thumbs up" from Dar
PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato - Governor Nancy Catamco lobbied with Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar for more support to farmers of...
Another "Maguindanao massacre" suspect arrested
MAGUINDANAO --- The police arrested Thursday another suspect in the Nov. 23, 2009 Maguindanao massacre and shot his companion dead for trying to...
State auditor assigned in Maguindanao killed in ambush
COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen killed in an ambush here at noontime today a senior auditor of the Commission on Audit assigned in Maguindanao province...