Stolen car recovered in Datu Odin Sinsuat

MAGUINDANAO --- The police recovered Tuesday a stolen white car abandoned by a driver after seeing a security roadblock ahead on a street he was to drive by.

The checkpoint in Broce area in Barangay Tamontaka in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao was set jointly by personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police and the Regional Highway Patrol Unit-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region after tipsters warned of the presence of a stolen white Mitsubishi G4 Mirage in a village nearby.

Captain Paisal Makmod, deputy municipal police chief of Datu Odin Sinsuat, said the driver of the car balked from driving through their makeshift checkpoint, pulled over and escaped.

Another report says the car may have run out of gas while the driver was to proceed to another area and left it instead when he noticed the presence of policemen few meters away where he pulled over.

The operation that resulted in the interception of the car was assisted by Datu Odin’s municipal police chief, Major Joseph Macatangay, Master Sgt. Esrael Kalis of RHPU and members of the 1st Police Mobile Force Company under the Bangsamoro regional police.

Makmod said investigators are now trying to contact the real owner of the white car, bearing license plates ABC 6241, through the Land Transportation Office.

Makmod has acknowledged the role of vigilant residents in Barangay Tamontaka for reporting the presence of a stolen car in the area.