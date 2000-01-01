Strong quake jolts Mindanao; classes, gov't works suspended in Cot, MagSur, Kidapawan

A Strong Earthquake struck the eastern portion of Mindanao today.

Tremors were felt in highly urbanized cities of Davao, CDO, and Gensan, Zamboanga City, including Southern Leyte

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) confirmed that the epicenter of the 7.6 magnitude earthquake was located in the municipality of Manay, Davao Oriental.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks and to heed all safety advisories from the local government and disaster response teams.

Local Government units across Mindanao ordered the suspension of classes and some government works to assess the status of buildings and other infrastructures

Photos show some students of Golden Cornucopia - Davao de Oro State College- Main Campus have collapsed and many suffered dizziness.

Classes in all levels, both public and private, were suspended here, in Kidapawan City and in Maguindanao del Sur following the Magnitude 7.5 quake that hit the eastern Davao region Friday.

Kidapawan City Mayor Paolo Evangelista announced that no casualties were reported in the tremor that was felt with an intensity of 5, except for some students who experienced dizziness.

“No reported physical injuries in the city, most of the students who were rushed to the hospital have experienced anxiety attacks,” Evangelista said.

He added that initial reports showed that school buildings and other structures in the city have no structural damage. Evangelista added that Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDANA) is continuing.

Cotabato City Mayor Bruce Matabalao also ordered the suspension of classes in all levels, both public and private. “This is to ensure the safety and welfare of students, teachers and school personnel given the possibility of aftershocks,” he said.

In Maguindanao del Sur, Gov. Datu Ali Midtimbang has ordered the suspension of classes in all levels, both in public and private schools, across the province following the earthquake that was felt at Intensity III.

Midtimbang also directed all municipal disaster risk reduction and management councils to conduct continuous RDANA in all school buildings and government offices to ensure public safety.

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V - CITY OF DAVAO

Intensity IV - City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V - Hinunangan, SOUTHERN LEYTE; City of Gingoog, MISAMIS ORIENTAL; Nabunturan, DAVAO DE ORO; City of Davao, CITY OF DAVAO; Santa Maria, DAVAO OCCIDENTAL; City of Kidapawan, COTABATO; Alabel, and

Malungon, SARANGANI; City of Koronadal, and Tupi, SOUTH COTABATO

Intensity IV - City of Cebu, CITY OF CEBU; Sulat, EASTERN SAMAR; Abuyog, Alangalang, Dulag, and Hilongos, LEYTE; Hinundayan, Silago, and Sogod, SOUTHERN LEYTE; Kalilangan, City of Malaybalay, and San Fernando, BUKIDNON;

City of Cagayan De Oro, CITY OF CAGAYAN DE ORO; City of Digos, Magsaysay, and Matanao, DAVAO DEL SUR; M'lang, and Magpet, COTABATO; Glan, Kiamba, Maitum, and Malapatan, SARANGANI; Banga, Polomolok, and

Tampakan, SOUTH COTABATO; City of General Santos, CITY OF GENERAL SANTOS; Columbio, and Palimbang, SULTAN KUDARAT; City of Cabadbaran, AGUSAN DEL NORTE; City of Surigao, SURIGAO DEL NORTE; City of Bislig, SURIGAO

DEL SUR