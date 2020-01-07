  Tuesday Jan, 07 2020 04:52:04 PM

Sultan Kudarat ex-vice gov slain in ambush

Breaking News • 15:15 PM Tue Jan 7, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez
The vehicle of Sultan Kudarat ex-Vice Gov. Rolando "Rolly" Recinto after he was ambushed at 2 p.m. along national highway, Barangay Bilumin, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat on Jan. 7, 2020. (Photo from Max-FM Tacurong and Norhana Dagandagan)

TACURONG CITY  – Motorcycle-riding gunmen ambushed and killed Tuesday the former vice governor of Sultan Kudarat along the national highway in Lambayong town.

Former Sultan Kudarat Vice Gov. Rolando “Rolly” Recinto was driving his Mitsubishi pick-up (LDF-237) heading for home in Lambayong town from Tacurong City when shot by unidentified gunmen at past 2 p.m. along the national highway in Barangay Bilumin.

Responding police from a nearby police rushed Recinto to a hospital in Tacurong City but radio reports said he was declared dead on arrival.

Recinto also served as mayor of Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat where his son, Francis Eric Recinto, is currenlty the vice mayor.

Police and scene of the crime operatives are still at the ambush site conducting post crime probe. 

