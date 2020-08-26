Sultan Kudarat mayor placed under 45-day preventive suspension

TACURONG CITY - Upon the recommendation of the Sangguniang Panglalawigan, Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Teng Mangudadatu on Tuesday placed Mayor Azel V. Mangudadatu of Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat under 45-day preventive suspension.

Gov. Mangudadatu issued Administrative Order No. 40 on Tuesday, Aug. 25 and takes effect effective immediately.

The preventive suspension started from administrative charges against Mayor Mangudadatu for misconduct in office, dereliction of and abuse of authority filed by Pres. Quirino Vice Mayor Katrina Sandigan and town Councilor Florante Tongco.

"It must be understood that the preventive suspension is not a penalty but a mere preliminary step in an administrative case," Gov. Mangudadatu said in his order.

"Under the eyes of the law, she is still presumed innocent until the contrary is proved before the 15th Sangguniang Panglalawigan of Sultan Kudarat," Gov. Mangudadatu added.

Efforts to reach Mayor Mangudadatu for comments failed as of posting.

Copies of the order were sent to DILG national and regional office, civil service commission, PNP and government finance institutions.

See Administrative Order No. 40 below: