  Saturday Mar, 14 2020

Sultan Kudarat village councilman nabbed for drug peddling

Local News • 16:45 PM Sat Mar 14, 2020
16
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Village Councilman Michael Tamles (seated with cap) of Barangay Sucob, Columbio, Sultan Kudarat wait while PDEA agents account the illegal stuff seized from him. (PDEA photo)

TACURONG CITY  – A village councilor was arrested by joint anti-narcotics and police operatives during anti-drug operation in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat Friday.

Director Naravy Duquiatan of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the Soccsksargen region identified the suspect as Michael Tamles, 35, three-termer village councilman of Barangay Sucob.

Duquiatan said Tamles belonged to 10 priority target list of PDEA in Sultan Kudarat.

Prior to his arrest, police and PDEA agents placed Tamles under surveillance for three weeks and a drug buy bust operation was conducted at 5 a.m. in his home in Purok 2, Barangay Sucob, Columbio, Sultan Kudarat.

Confiscated during the operation were five sachets of shabu weighing more or less one gram with an estimated value of Php6,800.

Charges for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2000) are being prepared against Tamles, now detained at PDEA custodial facility in Gen. Santos City. 

 

