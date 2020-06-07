  Sunday Jun, 07 2020 05:20:58 AM

Sunday brown out in Cotabato Light franchise area, 30 mins only

Breaking News • 22:30 PM Sat Jun 6, 2020
26
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

Advisory:

NGCP scheduled power interruption affecting CLPC franchise tomorrow, June 7, 2020 (Sunday) - 8-8:30am and 10:30 am-11:00 am.

To facilitate the transfer of Cotabato Light and Magelco M4 to Tacurong substation and normalization afterwards.

Thank you.

