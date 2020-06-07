Sunday brown out in Cotabato Light franchise area, 30 mins only
Advisory:
NGCP scheduled power interruption affecting CLPC franchise tomorrow, June 7, 2020 (Sunday) - 8-8:30am and 10:30 am-11:00 am....
Cotabato City LGU welcomes LSIs, ROFs at Awang airport
COTABATO CITY -- Cotabato City Tourism Officer Norianne Lou Frondoza and Mohammad Rascal, airport manager of Civil Aviation Authority of the...
27-year old male in Sultan Kudarat is Region-12's 29th COVID-19 positive
COTABATO CITY - One new case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive has been reported in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 6, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. DAAN-DAANG mga pamilya, lumikas mula sa isang liblib na barangay sa Pikit,...
CBCP cancels plenary assembly for the first time
For the first time, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has cancelled its plenary assembly that was planned for next month in...