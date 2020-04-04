Supply of fishes from DBS stable despite lockdown

COTABATO CITY --- The supply of fishes in markets, from fisherfolk in Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS) municipality in Maguindanao, remained stable despite the quarantine lockdown in the province.

The local government unit of DBS, in coordination with LGU health personnel, the municipal police office and Maguindanao’s police director, Col. Arnold Santiago, and the 6th Infantry Battalion, are allowing residents of seaside villages to go out and fish at daytime, subject to health protocols meant to ensure their safety from COVID-19.

There are not much health issues besetting the fishing communities in DBS, according to Mayor Marshall Sinsuat.

He said fishermen reside in houses from each other and go out fishing alone in each banca as a temporary regulation.

“We have plenty of catch every day. Our problem is continuity of supply of rice from traders outside. Our LGU is providing barangay people with rice on periodic basis,” Sinsuat said.