  Saturday Apr, 04 2020 05:04:43 PM

Supply of fishes from DBS stable despite lockdown

Local News • 14:45 PM Sat Apr 4, 2020
26
By: 
John M. Unson
 A large Lapu-Lapu (Grouper) from Datu Blah Sinsuat, sold at a market in Datu Odin Sinsuat town. (John Unson)

COTABATO CITY --- The supply of fishes in markets, from fisherfolk in Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS) municipality in Maguindanao, remained stable despite the quarantine lockdown in the province.  

The local government unit of DBS, in coordination with LGU health personnel, the municipal police office and Maguindanao’s police director, Col. Arnold Santiago, and the 6th Infantry Battalion, are allowing residents of seaside villages to go out and fish at daytime, subject to health protocols meant to ensure their safety from COVID-19.

There are not much health issues besetting the fishing communities in DBS, according to Mayor Marshall Sinsuat.

He said fishermen reside in houses from each other and go out fishing alone in each banca as a temporary regulation.

“We have plenty of catch every day. Our problem is continuity of supply of rice from traders outside. Our LGU is providing barangay people with rice on periodic basis,” Sinsuat said.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Supply of fishes from DBS stable despite lockdown

COTABATO CITY --- The supply of fishes in markets, from fisherfolk in Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS) municipality in Maguindanao, remained stable despite...

Former Abu Sayyaf members helping Basilan's anti-COVID-19 efforts 

COTABATO CITY --- Reforming former Abu Sayyaf bandits in Basilan are “silent frontliners” in a war against coronavirus by a government they fought...

Farmers and fishers' mobile market now accessible for consumers of Region XII

This was after the Department of Agriculture (DA) XII has successfully launched the "KADIWA ni Ani at Kita on Wheels" in Koronadal City.

"...

2 positive COVID-19 patients in BARMM recovered, discharged

COTABATO CITY – Two patients who tested positive for Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Lanao del Sur have finally recovered, and were...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 4, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. PERSON UNDER MONITORING at isang QUARANTINE VIOLATOR, arestado sa...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208