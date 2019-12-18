Suspect in murder of anti-Kapa broadcaster out on bail
NORTH COTABATO --- A key suspect in the July 10 murder of a broadcaster critical of the controversial Kapa money market scheme is out on a P500,000 bail.
The release order for the detained Sotero Jacolbe, Jr. was issued Tuesday by Judge Arvin Sadiri Balagot of the Regional Trial Court Branch 17 in Kidapawan City.
Jacolbe was tagged, along with two others, in the fatal ambush on July 10 of broadcaster Eduardo Dizon of the Brigada FM station in Kidapawan City.
Dizon was on his way home on a car from evening work when he was attacked by gunmen. He died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.
Jacolbe worked for a radio station in Kidapawan City prior to his surrender to the police after learning that the judiciary had issued a warrant for his arrest.
A radio blocktimer involved in the operation of Kapa in Kidapawan City, Dante Tabusates, also known as Bong Encarnacion, was also implicated in the murder of Dizon.
Tabusates, then a staunch endorser of Kapa, became a self-proclaimed Christian preacher as the murder case progressed.
He is out and has continued with his self-styled radio ministry owing to a pending appeal for review on his alleged involvement in Dizon’s fatal ambush.
Another suspect, Junel Jane Andakit Poten, is at large.
