  Monday Jun, 15 2020 10:03:48 PM

Suspected drug peddler slain in Cotabato City anti-drug op, P13.6-M shabu seized

Local News • 20:00 PM Mon Jun 15, 2020
By: 
Artemio Carzado/contributor

COTABATO CITY  – Police killed a suspected drug peddler during anti-drug operation here Monday that also led to the seizure of P13.6 million worth of suspected shabu.

Colonel Richard Fiesta, Cotabato City police director, told reporters that the suspect, Tohami Kamsa, a resident of Barangay Poblacion 9, this city, was a drug listed personality.

Fiesta said the operation was conducted by Cotabato City Police Drug Enforcement Unit along a barangay road at about 3 p.m.

A police poseur buyer managed to secure shabu from the suspect who quickly fled after sensing he was dealing with a law enforcer.  He allegedly traded shots with lawmen.

Barangay Poblacion 9 Chairperson Jonas Mohammad said Kamsa was a drug surrenderee who yielded to authorities during ”Oplan Tokhang.”

Police seized from Kamsa about two kilos of suspected shabu worth P13.6 million, a motorbike, cal. 45 pistol and mobile phones. 

