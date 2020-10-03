Suspects in murder of nurse, brod in NoCot yield to MILF

COTABATO CITY – The suspects in the murder of a nurse and her brother in Pikit, North Cotabato are now in the custody of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and will be turned over to local police.

Captain Mautin Pangandingan, Pikit town police chief, said the three suspects, identified as Sardin Mudali, 29, Aladin Ali Bayah, 30 and Gapor Balabagan Datungan, 27, are now in the custody of Commander Hadji Bayam of 108th MILF base command.

The voluntarily surrendered to the MILF leader after the latter ordered a manhunt against them.

“They will be turned over to the local police for prosecution and to give justice where justice is due,” Pangandingan said in a radio interview.

Pangandingan said the trio and the victims, identified as nurse Bai Puto Pepcy Wahab, 20, and his brother Haizon, 29, agreed to meet in Pikit for the sale of a Yamaha NMAX motorbike.

The siblings, both from Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, agreed online that payment will be made in Pikit.

Quoting statements from the suspects, Pangandingan said after taking the money, they shot the victims in the head and fled.

Wahab Lauban, the victims’ father, said he is determined to file charges against the suspects.