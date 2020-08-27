Suspended SK mayor files MR before office of Gov. Mangudadatu

TACURONG CITY – Mayor Azel Mangudadatu of Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat has filed motion for reconsideration on the 45-day preventive suspension imposed on her by Gov. Suharto Mangudadatu.

She filed the motion for reconsideration through her lawyer, Atty. Esraelito Torion.

In his Administrative Order No. 40 issued on Aug 25, Gov. Mangudadatu based his order to Sangguniang Panglalawigan Resolution No. 214, approved on Aug. 10, recommending to the office of the governor the 45-day preventive suspension against Mayor Mangudadatu pending the resolution of administrative charges against the mayor before the provincial council.

“Mayor Mangudadatu stays as mayor, she is on top of the situation in her town,” Torion said in a phone interview.

The SP resolution springs from administrative charges filed by Pres. Quirino Vice Mayor Katrina Sandigan and town Councilor Florante Tongco against Mayor Mangudadatu for misconduct in office, dereliction of duty and abuse of authority.

Gov. Mangudadatu was polite in explaining that his action was not a penalty against the wife of his first cousin.

Mayor Mangudadatu is the wife of former Rep. Freddie Mangudadatu, first cousin of Sultan Kudarat Gov. Mangudadatu.

"It must be understood that the preventive suspension is not a penalty but a mere preliminary step in an administrative case," Gov. Mangudadatu said in his order.

"Under the eyes of the law, she is still presumed innocent until the contrary is proved before the 15th Sangguniang Panglalawigan of Sultan Kudarat," Gov. Mangudadatu added.

He added that “preventive suspension is not, in any way, a definitive pronouncement on the mayor’s guilt, but rather, an initial step toward determining if the cases filed against her are meritorious.”

Copies of the order were sent to DILG national and regional office, civil service commission, PNP and government finance institutions.

Torion said Mayor Mangudadatu was surprised with the governor’s directive.

Torion said her immediate move was to submit motion for reconsideration before the office of Gov. Mangudadatu, letter to Vice Mayor Sandigan explaining why she is not leaving her office yet and letter to the people of Pres. Quirino why she contest the suspension order.

“First, Mayor Mangudadatu was not furnished copies of SP resolution so we could have filed a motion then,” the legal counsel said.

Torion added that the allegations against Mayor Mangudadatu were all baseless. “They alleged that the LGU failed to remit funds to GSIS, PAG-Ibig, non-remittance of withholding tax, unpaid electric bills of LGU, these were all settled,” Torion said.

“Maybe the governor was ill advised,” Torions said, adding that the governor did not present factual explanation why he has to suspend Mayor Mangudadatu.

“No rationalization and no hint if the evidence of guilt against Mayor Mangudadatu was strong that merit preventive suspension,” Torion added.