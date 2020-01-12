Taal volcano erupts, Phivolcs issues alert level 3

Itinaas na sa Alert Level 3 ang Taal Volcano.

Patuloy ang volcanic activity sa loob ng bulkan na nagdudulot ng lindol sa ilang lugar malapit dito simula kaninang ala una ng hapon, araw ng linggo.

Higit isang kilometro na ang taas ng usok na lumalabas sa bulkan. Nagkakaroon na rin ng pagbagsak ng abo dahil dito.

Bunsod nito, iniutos na ni PHIVOLCS Undersecretary Renato Solidum ang preemptive evacuation sa mga naninirahan malapit sa bulkang Taal.

PHIVOLCS has raised Alert Level 3 in Taal Volcano which means that probable magmatic intrusion may lead to another eruption.

Hence, the bureau advises precautionary evacuation of Taal Volcano Island pending observation of the volcano’s condition within the next 48 hours.

Vernon Laforteza of Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation (NDBC) Media marketing and residing in Tagaytay City ash falls have started to reach the city. Tagaytay City is overlooking the Taal Lake where the volcano is located.