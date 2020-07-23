Tacurong City distressed OFW gets aid from OWWA

COTABATO CITY – As part of recognition for their contributions to the country’s coffers while working and earning abroad, the now distressed Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have received financial assistance from the government.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in the Soccsksargen region in partnership with the local government of Tacurong City have distributed Wednesday cash assistance to 23 distressed OFWs. The dispersal of aid was supposed to take place in June but due to health protocols for Covid-19, the distribution of aid was only materials Wednesday at the city gymnasium.

Out of the 23 OFWs, 19 were given checks worth P20,000 under the “Balik Pinas Balik Hanap Buhay” (BPBH) program, one check worth P20,000 under the Welfare Assistance Program (WAP); and three OFWs underwent Entrepreneurial Development Training (EDT) at the venue, a pre-requirement for the availment of any livelihood program of OWWA.

BPBH is a livelihood package intended to provide immediate relief to returning distressed or displaced OFWs amounting to P20,000 that will serve as start-up or additional capital for their livelihood project.

Many of them were displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic and were forced to return home. Meanwhile, WAP is extended to active or non-active OWWA members or their families who are not eligible under any of the existing OWWA Social Benefit Programs and Services.

EDT is part of the reintegration loan program of OWWA that aims to assess the capability of the OFWs in managing any business enterprise they want to start in the future.

Allan Freno, Tacurong City information officer Public OFW desk officer, said the dispersal of aid was facilitated and made possible through OWW-12 Regional Director Marilou Sumalinog, City Mayor Angelo Montilla, City Councilor Remo Flores and secretary to the mayor Rogelio Garcia.