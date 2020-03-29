Tacurong health frontliner attacked, health officials condemn attackers, demand justice

TACURONG CITY – Hospital authorities here have condemned the attack perpetrated by five persons against a COVID-19 frontliner in Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat on Friday afternoon.

Administrators of St. Louis Hospital based in Tacurong City have been demanding justice for one of its personnel who was ganged up and splashed with zonrox, a disinfectant, by unidentified men in front of the public market of Pres. Quirino.

In a statement, St. Louis Hospital administrators said that the hospital worker was on his way for work when violently attacked by five men.

“Outnumbered and alone, he was helpless as these vile individuals splattered zonrox all over his face which could have cause irreparable and permanent damages to his eyes,” the hospital statement said.

“Fortunately, he was able to rush himself to the hospital where he was given prompt treatment,” it said.

St. Louis authorities said the hospital personnel was a breadwinner “as many of our frontliners are,” who in the present pandemonium chose bravely continue their duties to the communities.

Officials said the frontliners remained unfazed by the discrimination that health care workers now face on a daily basis.

“We respectfully demand that justice be given,” the hospital officials said.

“Instead of discriminating the health workers, to the point of committing untold violence against them, we, as a community should show solidarity with these individuals who risk their lives so that continued medical service remain unhampered. We heeded the call of duty when others would not,” they said.

Shiela (not her real name), now fears for her life as daily she reports for work in a hospital in Tacurong City.

“I have to be in uniform so I can easily pass checkpoints, but what the St. Louis personnel have experienced who would not be scared,” she said.

Co-workers of the victim said he is now okay and fast recovering. They said he still vowed to continue serving as frontliner in the fight against COVID-19 but preferred not to return home and stay in the hospital.

“His family has full support for him,” they said. (Edwin O. Fernandez)