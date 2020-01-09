Tacurong mayor convenes census board ahead of 2020 population survey

Standing by his commitment to support the activities of Philippine Statistics Authority, Mayor Angelo Montilla convened the Tacurong City Census Coordinating Board today to discuss tasks to be undertaken on the upcoming 2020 Census of Population and Housing.

The board, chaired by the mayor, is created by virtue of Executive Order No. 27 issued last year.

Discussed mainly during the meeting was the preparation for the 2020 census that will be rolled out throughout the country in the month of May.

PSA Sultan Kudarat Chief Statistical Analyst Herlita Caraan enjoined the LGU and other stakeholders to help in advocating for the census.

“Through wider information dissemination, we hope that Tacurongnons will open their doors to the census enumerators”, Caraan said.

Mayor Montilla said that the LGU will extend any help it can give for the success of the census.

Covered by the census are population count, demography and socioeconomic characteristics, types of houses and household, and barangay data.

The result of the 2020 survey aims to provide population and housing data to government executives, policy makers and planners to be used as basis for social and economic development plans. (ASF, LGU Information)