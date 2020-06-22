  Monday Jun, 22 2020 03:59:56 AM

Taga Libungan, North Cotabato, bagong nagpositibo sa COVID-19

Edwin O. Fernandez

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Matapos ang ilang linggo na negative sa COVID-19 ang lalawigan makaraang naka recover ang limang pasyante nito, isa na namang taga North Cotabato ang confirmed COVID-19 patient.

Sa ngayon, meron nang six posoitive cases ang lalawigan, lima naka recover.

Regionwide, abot nasa 49 ang confirmed cases at 24 ang naka recover habang isa ang confirmed COVID fatality. 

Dr. Philbert Malaluan, a medical doctor and provincial board member, said the 5th confirmed case of the province was announced on May 17, 2020. Today, 35 days after, we can confirm that we have a 6th confimed positive case.

Patient (awaiting PH number) is a 29-year old female from the municipality of Libungan.

She is a Locally Stranded Individual (LSI) from Quezon City. She was asymptomatic when she arrived in the province with required documents last June 17, 2020.

She underwent antibody rapid test and was noted to be IgM and IgG positive. She was immediately transferred to Provincial Isolation Facility.

PCR swab test gave a POSITIVE result.

Currently, she is on her 4th day of isolation and is asymptomatic still.

Contact tracing has been done. Medical team members who tended to her have been isolated and monitored. Felllow people in her vehicle upon travel to Cotabato Province have been identified, contacted and monitored. She has NOT been in contact in family as she was immediately isolated upon arrival in the province.

