Tawi-Tawi IPHO receives P5-million assistance from MSSD-BARMM

COTABATO CITY – Tawi-Tawi’s Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) received P5-million financial assistance from the Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD).

The fund will be used for the hospitalization, laboratory tests, and medicines of poor patients admitted at Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital located at Bongao island, the province’s capital.

Tawi-Tawi IPHO head Dr. Sangkula Laja signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with MSSD on Thursday, Sept. 24 for the provision of the financial assistance.

The fund will also cover the patients’ other needs such as their transportation fare, meals for their watchers, and hygiene kits, among others.

Few weeks ago, MSSD has also provided P10-million each to Marawi City’s Amai PakPak Medical Center and Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City.

The financial aid is part of MSSD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program under the Emergency Assistance Program Fund. It is a series of medical assistance provision among vulnerable hospitals all over the Bangsamoro region.

MSSD Minister Raissa Jajurie has earlier said that her ministry will continue to respond to the pressing poverty and health challenges in BARMM especially amidst the coronavirus pandemic. She said MSSD remains committed to assist and respond to the needs of the most vulnerable sectors in the Bangsamoro region. (Bureau of Public Information/Photo form MSSD)