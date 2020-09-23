Teachers enlist learners in Lamitan house-to-house enrollment

COTABATO CITY --- Teachers in Lamitan City have been facilitating for three weeks now house-to-house enrollment of children to stop downtrend caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamitan City is in Basilan, an island province in the Bangsamoro region.

Myra Borja Mangkabung, superintendent of schools in Lamitan City, said Wednesday their effort is meant to sustain educational interventions for the local communities for 2020-2021.

“It is being stifled badly by the COVID-19 problem,” she said.

Mangkabung said the current enrollment in private and public schools in Lamitan City has dropped by more than 20 percent if compared to that of school year 2019-2020.

“I am grateful to the local government unit of Lamitan and the office of the provincial governor of Basilan for supporting our effort to address the problem,” Mangakabung said.

Mangkabung said their house-to-house enrolment activity in Lamitan City’s 45 barangays is partly focused on enticing parents to have their children listed in schools for modular and distance learning.

The total enrollment in government schools in Lamitan City for school year 2019-2020 was 20,890.

Mangkabung said the enrollment for 2020-2021 was only 15, 816.

Enrolment in private schools in Lamitan City for 2020-2021 was only 5,035, lower than 5,049 for the school year prior.

“Our teachers doing the house-to-house listing of school children are ignoring the danger of getting afflicted with COVID-19 just to continue providing the local communities with quality education,” Mangkabung said.

Lamitan City has 58 public schools and seven private learning institutions, she said.