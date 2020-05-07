Tension still high in Matalam conflict-stricken barangays 

NORTH COTABATO --- Hundreds of residents displaced by clashes between two heavily armed Moro groups in Matalam town will not return to their homes without any truce guaranteeing their safety.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, chairperson of the provincial peace and order council, said Thursday she has appealed to the police and military to put closure to the continuing showdown between the two rival groups in Barangays Kilada and Marbel in Matalam.

The two factions, one led by the Ambel family identified with the Moro National Liberation Front, and the other by Naig Naga, who belong to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, figured in bloody clashes last week, sending hundreds of villagers in the two barangays running for their lives.

Catamco said Gen. Roberto Capulong of the Army’s 602nd Brigade based in nearby Carmen, North Cotabato has assured to lead the return of evacuees to Barangays Kilada and Marbel once the conflict is resolved.

“I hope we can facilitate the return of the evacuees soon. Our focus meantime is on providing them relief support,” said Catamco, who led the distribution to evacuees of food provisions early this week.

The two enemy groups in Matalam are locked in a longtime “rido,” meaning clan war in the Maguindanaon vernacular, precipitated by squabbles for control of strategic patches of lands in the two interior barangays.

The tension between them escalated about two weeks ago when followers of Naga killed in an ambush Norodin Ambel at the border of Barangays Kilada and Marbel.

The victim, a member of the barangay council in Kilada, was a senior leader of the Ambel clan.

His relatives, mostly members of the MNLF, attacked the villages where followers of Naga reside the day after he was killed, sparking running gunfights that reportedly exacted casualties on both sides.

Catamco said she has asked the North Cotabato provincial police and the 602nd Brigade to secure the evacuees now in makeshift evacuation sites and government-owned covered courts and to help deliver to them relief supplies from her office on periodic basis.

“I hope the top leadership of the MNLF and the MILF can iron out this conflict and reach a peace covenant that could protect the innocent people caught in between,” Catamco said.

Barangay leaders told reporters Thursday tension in the farming enclaves they abandoned remained high and that there is no solution yet in sight that can stave off more bloody confrontations.