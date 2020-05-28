TESDA-12 to train ex-Reds on income generating projects

KORONADAL CITY - Forty-five former New Peoples' Army (NPA) rebels in South Cotabato are set to undergo skills training under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) programs as part of the national government’s enhanced reintegration program.

During a program in Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu, members of Militia ng Bayan (MB) and members of the Under Ground Mass Organization (UGMO) rejected communist ideology and return to the folds of the law as the government continues its efforts to end the insurgency in the country amid the pandemic COVID-19.

Rafael Abrogar II, TESDA-12 regional director, said preparations are ongoing for the training of the rebel returnees under I-PEACE or the Indigenous Peoples Empowered as Agripreneurs towards a Collective End.

“We will assure you that TESDA will guide every step of the way for you to reach your dreams and to change your life through TechVoc,” Abrogar said during the program.

One of the TESDA programs is to assure the food security in the area through agriculture program and to provide proper training not only to those who surrendered to the government but also for their families.

A certsain "Ronnie," an NPA supporter for six years, said because of the continued efforts of the government to reach out to them was one of the reasons why he surrendered and promised to support the effort of the government.

“I have my family and I have to protect them and live with them, I’m tired in the activities of the NPA that’s why I surrendered,” Ronnie said.

Together with representatives from government agencies, South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo S. Tamayo Jr. extended cash assistance to the returnees. Lake Sebu Mayor Floro S. Gandam assured his support for the Indigenous People in returning to the government.

One of the mandates of TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña is to give ample services and programs to the IP community and don’t leave them behind, especially in the implementation of the Technical Vocational Program.