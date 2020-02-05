TESDA inks pact to build SOCCKSARGEN's 6th training center

TAGUIG CITY - The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Local Government of Pigcawayan town in North Cotabato signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and Deed of Usufruct (DOU) Saturday to establish a Provincial Training Center in the said town.

TESDA Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña and Pigcawayan Mayor Dino Roquero signed the agreement while being witnessed by TESDA Deputy Director General Gladys Rosales, TESDA-12 Regional Director Rafael Abrogar II, Vice Mayor Juanito Agustin, and other local officials.

It is stated on the agreement that Pigcawayan LGU will provide a 1-hectare lot where the 6th Provincial Training Center in Region 12 will be erected.

"We have been dreaming of building our own training center here in our town. We thank President Rodrigo Duterte for fulfilling this dream," Roquero said.

The said training center will focus on developing the skills and capability of the local farmers.

Meanwhile, as the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security and Chairperson of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict of SOCCKSARGEN Region, Lapeña assured that TESDA will continue to pour programs and assistance in Pigcawayan and nearby towns.

"Once the Pigcawayan Training Center is established, we will be able to empower the members of our society, especially those in the lower strata. Once skilled, they will have a better chance to succeed by finding jobs or livelihood. Our people should know that while TESDA strive to make our workforce globally competitive, we are also making sure that our skills training is able to address poverty besetting our country," he said.

Lapeña shared that on their visit last January 10,2020 on the said town, the President personally instructed him to establish a training center in Pigcawayan recognizing the crucial role that TESDA will play in the development of the area.

"Exactly after 21 days of the visit, we have already signed an agreement. The President will certainly be happy with this milestone. I look forward to be back here again in time for the groundbreaking ang again, for the inauguration of the Provincial Training Center," he added.

The official also noted that he already allotted an initial budget amounting to Php600,000 for the construction of three classrooms at the training center this year.

On his last visit, Duterte personally handed cash cards and other agricultural machinery to local farmers with Secretary Lapeña, Agriculture Secretary William Dar, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco and other local government officials from Region 12.