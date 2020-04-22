TESDA program geared towards food security after COVID-19

KORONADAL CITY - Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has prepared its programs and interventions for food security after the pandemic COVID-19 in the country.

TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña shareD the salient points of "OPLAN TESDA Abot Lahat" in the recent Cabinet Economic Development Cluster Meeting last April 21, 2020.

“TESDA is shifting its priority to food security in coordination and support to Department of Agriculture and other concerned agencies,” Director Lapeña stated during the meeting.

It will also involve the private sectors and agencies in the implementation of food security in the region specially in the areas that were affected by lockdown and Enhance Community Quarantine.

TESDA will also coordinate and collaborate with the Local Government Unit, Department of Agriculture Regional Offices and other concerned agencies to integrate the trainings of TESDA in agriculture and different programs of the said agencies.

“We shall start with our own offices and training facilities and the immediate communities where TESDA Offices is located” Director Lapeña added.

TESDA as the Head of Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster in the region shall take the lead in harnessing other members for the purpose of food security.