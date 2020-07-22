TESDA trains soldiers, ex-reds on crop production

MALUNGON, Sarangani - A “new revolution” has started inside the Army’s 1002nd Infantry “Bagwis” Brigade headquarters here as the military has transformed its Indigenous Peoples (IP) soldier to technical-vocational instructors.

A 10-day training for Agriculture Crop Production initiated by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-21) is expected to help the combatants launch another “attack,” this time not with guns but with tools for farming.

It was participated by 24 members from the brigade, six of them belonged to Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) and six were former rebels turned community workers and working from the 1002nd brigade.

Colonel Potenciano Camba, commander of 1002nd brigade, said soldiers under his command are also Community Social Worker sand will not only carry guns, but they will also educate the community in the region.

“We are not just soldiers who will fight using our guns but we are also social workers in our communities,” Col. Camba said.

TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II lauded the soldiers and former rebels for their participation and for giving their effort to educate the various communities.

He stressed that despite pandemic COVID-19, the services of TESDA and other government agencies will continue.

“This will be a training for war, a war against poverty, hunger, and the lack of opportunities.” Director Abrogar II said during the opening program.

The activity is one of the IPEACE (Indigenous People Empowered as Agriprenuers towards a Collective End) project, a new approach in bringing peace and development in the region’s priority areas, by creating productive and sustainable communities.