TF vs human trafficking launched in BARMM

COTABATO CITY – To contain cases of human trafficking syndicates preying on innocent and poor Moro women, and men too, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has partnered with a nongovernment organization in putting up Bangsamoro Task Force against trafficking of Filipino overseas workers.

As the region commemorates the first year anniversary of the approval of Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), the law that created BARMM, the task force was launched Tuesday with the help from Blas Ople Policy Center (BOPC).

A memorandum of agreement was signed by BARMM executives and BOPC to put an end to human trafficking of OFWs by organized syndicates that prey on Moro women and men as “easy victims.”

Both sides also agreed to close monitor, using the internet technology, the lawless elements’ activities and help, through legal means, those who fell victims to human trafficking.

The BOPC has been helping distress overseas Filipino workers through its network and alliances that saved many Filipinos.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) office in the BARMM has admitted rising cases of human trafficking victims from the region.

BARMM Executive Sec. Abdulraof Macacua, welcomed the Blas Ople Policy Center intervention to save Moro women and men from the claws of illegal recruiters.

“We welcome every help and assistance we can get to raise awareness in this horrific problem to train our arms in identifying victims of trafficking to rescue actual victims and make sure they live to tell the tale and testify against their abusers,” Macacua said.

Susan Ople, BOPC president, was equally elated her office was welcomed in the BARMM.

“We will then work closely with our embassies to help them and of course with IACAT agencies to help them come home safely and we will work with the task force to ensure that the filing of cases will take place so that perpetrators can face justice,” Ople said.

“We will also help build the capacity of Task Force and assist in the build-up of cases and promote with the use of technology in monitoring these cases,” she added. (END).