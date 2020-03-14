Top target-list drug peddler in S. Kudarat arrested
COTABATO CITY – A team of Sultan Kudarat provincial police force and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 12 arrested Thursday a top drug-listed personality in President Quirino town.
Lt. Col. Lino Capellan, speaking for the Police Regional Office-12, identified the arrested suspect as Mohamad Masukat Salendab, of Barangay Poblacion, President Quirino.
Armed with a search warrant issued by a regional court, the raiding team swooped down on the house of Salendab around 6 a.m. and caught him flat-footed.
“He was surprised that lawmen are all over his place after attempting to escape,” Capellan said, adding that the suspect is listed by the PDEA-12 as the tenth most wanted drug peddler in the municipality.
Seized from the house of the suspect were one big-sized and seven small-sized heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP13,600.
“The shabu was placed inside a used cigarette pack that was discovered hidden in one of the concealed compartments of the house,” Capellan said.
Police said charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being readied against the suspect, who was detained at the President Quirino town police station
