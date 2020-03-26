Troops rescue abducted physician in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY -- Joint police and military forces rescued on Tuesday night the physician abducted by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits in the province of Sulu.

The Sulu Provincial Police Office said the physician, Dr. Daniel Moreno, was rescued following a firefight around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Bangalan, Indanan, Sulu.

Police said the firefight ensued as the troops chanced upon the group of ASG sub-leader Mundi Sawadjaan while conducting joint operations in connection with Operations Plan (Oplan) Lockdown amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) threat.

The firefight lasted about five minutes before the ASG bandits were forced to release Moreno, giving the troops the opportunity to rescue the hostage.

Police said the troops immediately extricated Moreno using their unmarked vehicle and safely transferred him to an ambulance of 1102nd Infantry Brigade prepositioned at a checkpoint in Barangay Timbangan, Indanan.

The police said Moreno was immediately taken to Camp General Teodulfo Bautista hospital for a medical checkup.

Moreno was kidnapped by gunmen clad in military and police uniforms on the evening of February 4 from his residence in Barangay Walled City, Jolo, the capital of Sulu. (PNA)