Tropical Depression #AmboPH is coming

WEATHER TODAY | At 3:00 a.m., today, the center of Tropical Depression #AmboPH was estimated based on all available data at 385 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 45kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55kph. It is moving Northwest at 10kph.

Mindanao:

- Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Trough of TD #AmboPH.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country:

- Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by Localized Thunderstorms.