  Monday May, 11 2020 12:45:47 PM

Tropical Depression #AmboPH is coming

WEATHER • 07:00 AM Mon May 11, 2020
47
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez and PanahonTV

WEATHER TODAY | At 3:00 a.m., today, the center of Tropical Depression #AmboPH was estimated based on all available data at 385 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 45kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55kph. It is moving Northwest at 10kph.

Mindanao:

- Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Trough of TD #AmboPH.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country:

- Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by Localized Thunderstorms.

 

Monday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Monday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lectionary: 285

Reading 1ACTS 14:5-18

...

