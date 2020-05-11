Tropical Depression #AmboPH is coming
WEATHER TODAY | At 3:00 a.m., today, the center of Tropical Depression #AmboPH was estimated based on all available data at 385 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum sustained winds of 45kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55kph. It is moving Northwest at 10kph.
Mindanao:
- Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms caused by Trough of TD #AmboPH.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country:
- Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by Localized Thunderstorms.
LTO issues advisory on vehicle registration, driver's license renewal
LTO 12 PUBLIC ADVISORY
1. REGISTRATION - The validity of registration (except new registration transactions) of motor vehicles which...
Monday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lectionary: 285
Reading 1ACTS 14:5-18
...
`No movement day' in Cotabato City takes off
COTABATO CITY --- Streets here were empty on Sunday, first day of the enforcement of a weekly “no movement day” as a coronavirus containment...
Transport woes affects shipment of COVID-19 testing booths to Region 12, BARMM
COTABATO CITY --- The Department of Science and Technology has five COVID-19 specimen collection booths for central Mindanao but shipment from...