  Tuesday Jan, 14 2020 04:41:52 PM

Truck nasunog, hotdog nasunog din

Breaking News • 14:15 PM Tue Jan 14, 2020
32
By: 
Williamor A. Magbanua

MAKILALA, North Cotabato - A mini-cargo truck loaded with hotdogs went on fire while traversing in Barangay Malasila at about 5:20 this morning.

Initial police investigation showed that the cargo truck was quickly engulfed by the fire.

Police said the driver and the helper told investigators the conflagration could be caused by electricical short circuit.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Truck nasunog, hotdog nasunog din

MAKILALA, North Cotabato - A mini-cargo truck loaded with hotdogs went on fire while traversing in Barangay Malasila at about 5:20 this morning....

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 14, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. LALAKI, patay sa pamamaril sa Parang, Maguindanao pero suspek na CAFGU,...

BARMM would not exist if not for Duterte -- regional execs

COTABATO CITY --- The creation last year of the Bangsamoro government was unlikely if Malacañang was under a president not from the south,...

No regional eliminations for Batang Pinoy in 2020

KIDAPAWAN CITY - After huge expenditures in the 30th South East Asian Games PH 2019 the the Philippines hosted in December, there will be no...

Dominguez assures aid for Taal Volcano victims

MANILA -- The government is committed to help areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption to immediately address the needs of the...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208