Truck nasunog, hotdog nasunog din
MAKILALA, North Cotabato - A mini-cargo truck loaded with hotdogs went on fire while traversing in Barangay Malasila at about 5:20 this morning.
Initial police investigation showed that the cargo truck was quickly engulfed by the fire.
Police said the driver and the helper told investigators the conflagration could be caused by electricical short circuit.
Truck nasunog, hotdog nasunog din
MAKILALA, North Cotabato - A mini-cargo truck loaded with hotdogs went on fire while traversing in Barangay Malasila at about 5:20 this morning....
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 14, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. LALAKI, patay sa pamamaril sa Parang, Maguindanao pero suspek na CAFGU,...
BARMM would not exist if not for Duterte -- regional execs
COTABATO CITY --- The creation last year of the Bangsamoro government was unlikely if Malacañang was under a president not from the south,...
No regional eliminations for Batang Pinoy in 2020
KIDAPAWAN CITY - After huge expenditures in the 30th South East Asian Games PH 2019 the the Philippines hosted in December, there will be no...
Dominguez assures aid for Taal Volcano victims
MANILA -- The government is committed to help areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption to immediately address the needs of the...