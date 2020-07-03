Twin grenade attacks in Maguindanao leave CAFGU dead, 2 soldiers hurt  

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – Suspected Moro rebels harassed a quarantine detachment and a passenger bus that left one militiaman dead, another wounded and a soldier hurt Thursday night, authorities here said.

A Civilian Armed Geographical Unit (CAFGU) was killed while another was injured when two suspects lobbed a hand grenade at a COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao at 7 p.m., according to Lt. Colonel Anhouvic Atilano, 6th Infantry Division spokesperson.

Atilano said the Shariff Aguak incident was the second assault against law enforcers manning COVID-19 quarantine outposts along the national highway linking in Sultan Kudarat and Maguindano.

Two men riding tandem on a motorbike were seen speeding past the detachment at 7 p.m. and the back-rider tossed a hand grenade toward a police-Army quarantine checkpoint in Barangay Labu-Labu, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao that left CAFGU Aladin Alon dead.

Atilano said CAFGU Joey Moambing was also slightly injured in the attack.

“We condemn this attack against our frontliners,” Atilano said in an interview. “We will work for the attainment of justice to our slain comrades.”

Minutes after the Shariff Aguak detachment harassment, a Husky passenger bus plying the Gen. Santos City to Cotabato City route passing by Maguindanao was also attacked by still unidentified gunmen.

A passenger-soldier, identified as Sgt. Jester Cagatan, was injured in his arm and leg when a rifle grenade hit the bus while it was traversing the highway in Barangay Iginagampong, Datu Unsay, Maguindanao.

The bus driver told police that he heard a loud explosion while traversing Barangay Iginagampong but decided to proceed up to the next town of Datu Saudi Ampatuan to report to the police.

Hours earlier, at about 11 a.m. a police officer manning a quarantine checkpoint in Barangay Poblacion, Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat was shot dead by a motorist the police subjected to inspection.

Esperanza town is about 25 kilometers from Shariff Aguak.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Arnold Paclibar of Esperanza municipal police office was inspecting the motor vehicle registration records of a motorist when the suspect shot him in the head using cal. 45 pistol.

Paclibar died on the spot.

A lady cop, Staff Sergeant Chato Maycong, responded and opened fire on the suspect but missed. Maycong was hit in her left arm.

Also injured were Barangay Health Worker Josephine Danggan and village watchman Arnel Saldo who happended to be in the quarantine outpost.

Military officials blamed the IS linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) for the series of attack believed to be retaliatory following the series of offensives by government forces that left at least six bandits killed in the adjoining towns of Shariff Agua, Mamasapano and Raja Buayan, Maguindanao.

The protection of transportation of goods and persons is vital to regional stability, security and development.

Commenting on the incident, Member of Parliament of the Bangsamoro Region Suharto Ambolodo, in his FB post, said tegional development is nothing more than an illusion "if we cannot secure and sustain connectivity."