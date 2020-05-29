UN urges Bangsamoro gov't to probe Maguindanao conflict killing two minors

MANILA – The United Nations in the Philippines offers its deepest condolences to the families and communities of the two children killed on 24th May 2020 in the recent armed conflict in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

The United Nations also wishes those who were injured in the incident a quick and speedy recovery.

“We join the Government of the Republic of the Philippines in condemning these attacks, which violate international human rights and humanitarian law. The indiscriminate use of weapons impacting civilian areas must stop,” said Mr. Gustavo Gonzalez, UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines.

Armed attacks resulting in the death of innocent children are unacceptable. Children have the fundamental right to be safe and be protected from violence so that they can enjoy their childhood and reach their full potential.

“We reiterate the urgent appeal to halt hostilities, protect children in the Philippines and safeguard their well-being,” UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov added.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNICEF Representative co-chair the UN country task force on monitoring grave violations of children's rights in situations of armed conflict. The Philippine task force was created in 2008, in response to the UN Security Council’s Adoption of Resolution 1612 (2005) that called for the establishment of operational country-level task forces. The task force is composed of UN agencies and human rights organizations that support the Philippine government in developing policies and programmes for children affected by armed conflict.

The UN country task force strongly urges all parties to the conflict in the Philippines to demonstrate their commitment to international humanitarian law and uphold the protection and wellbeing of forcibly displaced children, in line with the Republic Act. 11188, Special Protection of Children in Situations of Armed Conflict Act. *