Unicef helps BARMM on information dissemination about COVID-19
COTABATO CITY – The United Nations Children's Fund,
(Unicef) has embarked on massive information dissemination on how to avoid the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19), making infographics in various local dialects for effective communication.
“This is an initiative to ensure that everyone throughout BARMM, and adjacent provinces, has access to core information in their own languages and therefore leaving no-one behind,” the Unicef said in a statement.
Unicef would like to thank those Mindanao Humanitarian Team agencies who volunteered to assist with translations, some of whom are continuing to translate.
