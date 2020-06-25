Unscheduled power interruption due to heavy down pour in Cotabato Light area
COTABATO LIGHT POWER OUTAGE ADVISORY:
WHAT: Unscheduled Power Interruption
WHEN: Today Wednesday, June 24, 2020 5:30 on going repair
WHERE: Several areas within franchise
WHY: This is due to busted lateral fuse.
Cotabato Light apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this unscheduled power outage but it will exert all efforts to restore power the soonest possible time. However, there may be instances where restoration may extend due to unavoidable circumstances. Thank you for your understanding.
For more information, please contact our customer service hotline or send us message.
