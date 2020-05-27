UPDATE: 12 of 16 recipients of Maguindanao’s “Balik Probinsya program” test COVID-19 positive

COTABATO CITY – A dozen Maguindanao students "rescued" by the provinciqal government from Cebu through its “Balik Probinsya Program” were tested positive to coronavirus, health officials said.

Dr. Elizabeth Samama, chief of Maguindanao Provincial Hospital, confirmed that 11 new cases were confirmed to have the virus after confirmatory test conducted in Cotabato City.

Of the 16 persons sent home from Cebu City, one have tested positive of the virus upon arrival last week. Eleven were suspected of having the virus too because of their association with the first patient.

“The results came out today, we were worried to test them immediately after three from the isolation facility of the 15 students suffered fever,” Samama said.

The 16 students has undergone a two-week isolation quarantine after their arrival last May 16. The isolation facility is at the separate building at the back of Maguindanao provincial hospital in Datu Hofer, Maguindanao.

They were fetched and travelled by boat from Cebu City to Cagayan De Oro then travelled by bus going to Maguindanao province.

Samama said the first COVID-19 positive, a 22-year old student has stayed in a separate isolation building while the rest are at another isolation with each single room isolation area.

“We learned that some of the students came from a place where there is a local transmission of COVID-19, we are just lucky enough we had not let them go directly to their home upon arrival, had we let that happened, it would be a disaster,” Dr. Samama said.

Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, Minister of Health of the Bangsamoro region, told that the contamination might occurred from their travel from boat to bus journey. “Problem is they were not tested when they left Cebu, something lacking in the protocol,” Dipatuan said.

Dipatuan is working on a much secured mechanisms this time in the implementation of Balik-Probinsya programs, which to install tests first before they could travel back to their respective hometowns. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)