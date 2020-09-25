UPDATE: Explosion kills soldier, hurts 2 in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A novice private soldier was killed while two others were injured in an anti-personnel mine (APM) explosion in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan, Maguindanao at 7:15 in the morning early today.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Army's 6th Infantry Division commander, said that the troops of 57th IB led by 2nd Lt. Larry Panghunasan were conducting a combat clearing operations against suspected members of local terrorist group when one of them tripped on an APM that was fashioned out as a landmine.

The fatality was identified as Private Rodjin Macanas while wounded were identified as Cpl. Ebrahim Kudtig and PFC Dominic Agustin.

Immediately the medics responded to the area and applied first aid to the wounded personnel and airlift in a chopper then rushed to Camp Siongco Station Hospital for proper medication. Macanas expired while underwent medication in the hospital.

The Commander of Joint Task Force Central deeply condoles with the family of the hero-soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice of his life, to protect the people from terrorist attacks.

“We deployed additional troops to cordon the area and establish the circumstances” said Maj. Gen. Uy, also JTF Central Commander.