(UPDATE) Fire hits Kidapawan City's Marta Superstore, P18-M estimated damages

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A fire of still unknown origin razed to the ground one of Kidapawan City’s grocery and department stores, fire and radio reports said.

Arson investigators are yet to determine what triggered the conflagration which came shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday amid heavy downpour in town.

The store's security guard told DXND that he smelled something that is burned from inside at about 8:18 p.m. so he opened up the "roll up/roll down" door only to find huge fire already eating up flammable materials inside. He also heard explosions he believed to be caused by an LPG tank inside.

The store does not sell LPG but uses one or two for cooking foods inside.

Kidapawan City Fire Marshall Major Leilani Bangelis said the flammable materials inside the store made the fire difficult to contain.

Investigators are looking at electrical short circuit or overload or unattended electrical appliance as possible sources of the fire.

Initial assessment placed the cost of damages at P18 million, she told Radyo Bida Kidapawan.

Below are the images of Marta Superstore, one of the cleanest and organized superstores in the city before Thursday night's fire. Images were from the store's FB page and from netizen Rosyte Cañete.