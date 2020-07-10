UPDATE: South Cotabato mayor shot dead, woman hurt
KORONADAL CITY – A South Cotabato town mayor included in the 2016 narco-list of President Duterte was shot dead near his home in Sto Nino, South Cotabato Friday morning.
Mayor Pablo Matinong Jr of Sto Nino died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds in the head.
Police Colonel Jemuel Siason, South Cotabato police directgor, said the mayor was doing his daily and regular walking activity along a road in Purok Libertad, Barangay Poblacion, Sto Nino.
He was talking with two three women when two men riding tandem on motorbike appeared from behind and shot the mayor in the head.
Matinong died on the spot in the 7:30 a.m. shooting.
A witness said the gunmen, after shooting Matinong returned, and fired more shots to the fallen local official.
Reymark Avance, a witness, told Radyo Bida and Happy FM Koronadal that the mayor had just conducted an ocular inspection on a road nearby and was walking home when shot.
Reymark said his mother who was carrying a grandchild while talking with Mayor Matinong was also injured in her shoulder.
The slain mayor was one of the mayors named by President Duterte in his 2016 narcolist. Matinong repeatedly denied the allegations. (Edwin O. Fernandez)
