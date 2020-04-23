US adds P 269 M ($5.3 M) more anti-covid aid for PH

COTABATO CITY - THE U.S. government has approved an additional funding support to the Philippines’ fight against the spread of the pandemic Corona Virus 2019 (Covid19) in the form of health and humanitarian assistance package worth Php269 million ($5.3 million)

Already benefiting from this U.S. assistance program, the provincial government of Lanao del Sur, in partnership with the United States. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Plan International and the Integrated Provincial Health Office, held Wednesday a Covid19 Response Webinar Training for health frontline workers at the Provincial Social Hall, New Capitol Complex, Marawi City.

The USAID working together with the World Health Organization, and the FHI 360 had brought into the Marawi City webinar a powerhouse of resource persons, among internationally distinguished health authorities.

The U.S. government, through USAID, is collaborating with the Philippine government to implement internationally-recognized prevention, control, and response strategies in broad-based efforts to contain infectious diseases, a statement released April 20 by the US. Embassy in Manila, said.

The amount, brings the total U.S. assistance package to the Philippines to more than Php470 million ($9.3 million).

The two-day webinar in Marawi City is designed to increase the capability of municipal centers’ health frontline workers in managing infection as well as implement prevention control, and cases of severe acute respiratory infection, including Treatment Facility Management, (TFM) and Specimen Collection and Transport (SCT) to effectively fight the covi19 pandemic in Lanao del Sur.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) under its head, Jennie Alonto Tamano, served as the secretariat documenting the proceeding of the training to generate greater inputs of learning and information to the PLGU and the people of Lanao del Sur.

Alonto-Tamano herself is a 2018 Batch alumna of the US International Visiting Program (IVP).

The same statement from the U.S. Embassy said the newest tranche of U.S. assistance “will help provide support for laboratory and specimen-transport systems and intensify case-finding and disease surveillance.”

The statement said the funding will also “provide assistance Filipino and international technical experts in the field of risk-communication, infection prevention and control efforts, hand-washing and hygiene promotion, and community-level preparedness and response.”

“Previously, the United States announced Php203 million ($4 million) in health funding to support the Philippine government’s efforts to prepare laboratory systems to combat the virus, as well as a donation of 1,300 cots to Philippine medical facilities,” it added.

Thus far, U.S. assistance has boosted testing capacity; has provided support to efforts to augment the Philippines Department of Health (DOH)’s testing capacity, by helping upgrade laboratories, provide additional laboratory supplies, and strengthen specimen transport systems

The assistance program has contributed to an increase in the country’s testing capacity from 200 to approximately 3,000 tests per day.

It has also helped intensify Infection Control through USAID’s online learning modules and boosting capacities in more than 100 hospitals across the country with the most up-to-date Covid19 infection prevention and control information and skills.

The statement said: “This assistance also helps individuals, families, and frontline community and hospital heath care workers protect themselves from infection.”

It added: “The assistance program has also enhanced Risk Preparedness and Crisis Communications-- through USAID support to DOH communications platforms, including the “Healthy Pilipinas Facebook Page” for accurate COVID-19 information.”

“The Embassy statement said the USAID is also supporting the DOH to rapidly translate and communicate the latest COVID-19 guidelines and policies for improved implementation of COVID-19 response,” it said.

The statement added that the “fund assistance program has also strengthened the Supply Chain Management, as the USAID assists the DOH develop and launch a nationwide commodity and logistics tracking tool that offers real-time data on stores of life-saving COVID-19 commodities,” (thus) “improving the availability and appropriate management and delivery to areas of greatest need.”

The same funding support also help the country’s health programs through the Expanded WASH Access and Data Collection, for which the USAID’s provides assistance to improve community access to water, sanitation, hygiene services, and commodities to prevent the spread of the virus that causes Covid19.

“The funding also aids Filipino and international technical experts in data collection to enhance Covid19 response and preparedness, including support for two surveillance experts assisting the DOH’s Bureau of Epidemiology with analysis and reporting of COVID-19 cases,” the statement added.

It said the United States has invested more than $4.5 billion in total assistance to the Philippines over the past 20 years, including $582 million to support the public health system. Nash B. Maulana